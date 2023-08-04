A+E

Friday, August 4, 2023

Northcoast Regional Land Trust's Summer Celebration this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
Come out to the Freshwater Farms Summer Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. at Freshwater Farms Reserve ($30, $25 advance, kids under 10 are free but must be registered). The Northcoast Regional Land Trust’s fifth annual benefit concert will have an old-fashioned cake walk, kids’ activities by Kids in the Hive, food and drink for purchase by the Humboldt County Cattlewomen, Los Giles, Los Bagels, Dick Taylor Craft Chocolates, Mad River Brewery and Fieldbrook Winery. Support the conservation of wild and working lands in northwestern California at this fundraiser for the Northcoast Regional Land Trust. Bring your lawn chairs (but please leave dogs at home) and settle in for an evening of great music featuring headliner Huckleberry Flint at 6:30 p.m. and opener Elderberry Rust String Band at 5 p.m. Doors at 4 p.m. Advance tickets available at givebutter.com/HuckFlint2023.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

