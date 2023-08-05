Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 5

submitted

BLVK H3RO performs at Reggae Legacy, Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Mateel Community Center.

I have two festivals to recommend today, each on either end of our county’s share of the 101. First up on the northside at 3 p.m.,is home to, a metal-palooza full of shredders and screamers, priced at a very reasonable $20 for 13 bands, $15 if you get an early-bird ticket. A few among the line-up includeand, of course, the hosts. An hour later down Redway way at the, you will find a celebration of the once-massive Reggae on the River, now calledand scaled for one day of good jams. The headliner is, a young Jamaican singer whose resumé of collaborations is full oftop-notch global talent like UB40 and the late Bunny Wailer. Also on deck is the Brooklyn crew, who provided backing band tour support for icon Lee “Scratch” Perry when the master was still inhabiting this earthly realm. The group will be performing a memorial set of the man’s work ($35, $30 advance).