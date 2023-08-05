A+E

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 5

Posted By on Sat, Aug 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM

I have two festivals to recommend today, each on either end of our county’s share of the 101. First up on the northside at 3 p.m., RampArt Skate Park is home to Bushfest, a metal-palooza full of shredders and screamers, priced at a very reasonable $20 for 13 bands, $15 if you get an early-bird ticket. A few among the line-up include The Sturgeons, Wastewalker, Racket, No Living Witness, Bloodspire and, of course, the hosts Greybush. An hour later down Redway way at the Mateel, you will find a celebration of the once-massive Reggae on the River, now called Reggae Legacy and scaled for one day of good jams. The headliner is BLVK H3RO, a young Jamaican singer whose resumé of collaborations is full of
top-notch global talent like UB40 and the late Bunny Wailer. Also on deck is the Brooklyn crew Subatomic Sound System, who provided backing band tour support for icon Lee “Scratch” Perry when the master was still inhabiting this earthly realm. The group will be performing a memorial set of the man’s work ($35, $30 advance).
BLVK H3RO performs at Reggae Legacy, Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Mateel Community Center. - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • BLVK H3RO performs at Reggae Legacy, Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Mateel Community Center.
