Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 5

I have two festivals to recommend today, each on either end of our county’s share of the 101. First up on the northside at 3 p.m., RampArt Skate Park
is home to Bushfest
, a metal-palooza full of shredders and screamers, priced at a very reasonable $20 for 13 bands, $15 if you get an early-bird ticket. A few among the line-up include The Sturgeons, Wastewalker, Racket, No Living Witness, Bloodspire
and, of course, the hosts Greybush
. An hour later down Redway way at the Mateel
, you will find a celebration of the once-massive Reggae on the River, now called Reggae Legacy
and scaled for one day of good jams. The headliner is BLVK H3RO
, a young Jamaican singer whose resumé of collaborations is full of
top-notch global talent like UB40 and the late Bunny Wailer. Also on deck is the Brooklyn crew Subatomic Sound System
, who provided backing band tour support for icon Lee “Scratch” Perry when the master was still inhabiting this earthly realm. The group will be performing a memorial set of the man’s work ($35, $30 advance).
