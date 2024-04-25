Pin It
April 25, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Take the Mods Thrifting 

what goes better with the blue suede shoes:
the pink peg slacks or the red blue jeans?

This raspberry beret matches the pants,
or I could do the fez and switch

to the boogie shoes with the diamonds on the soles.
Can I borrow your famous blue raincoat?

The cheap sunglasses I got'll accessorize with it well.
And what goes better with a brand-new leopard-skin pillbox hat

than some electric boots and a mohair suit?
I know those boots were made for walkin'

but honestly I prefer a hi-heel sneaker
or an old brown shoe if I can't find some boxing gloves.

I feel like a Dirk wearing white socks and my Adidas
But when Goody Two Shoes rocks those hot pants

it's goodbye pork pie hat,
hello vicar in a tutu.

Steve Carll

