Take the Mods Thrifting 

what goes better with the blue suede shoes: the pink peg slacks or the red blue jeans?

This raspberry beret matches the pants, or I could do the fez and switch

to the boogie shoes with the diamonds on the soles. Can I borrow your famous blue raincoat?

The cheap sunglasses I got'll accessorize with it well. And what goes better with a brand-new leopard-skin pillbox hat

than some electric boots and a mohair suit? I know those boots were made for walkin'

but honestly I prefer a hi-heel sneaker or an old brown shoe if I can't find some boxing gloves.

I feel like a Dirk wearing white socks and my Adidas But when Goody Two Shoes rocks those hot pants

it's goodbye pork pie hat, hello vicar in a tutu.

Steve Carll