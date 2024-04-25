Take the Mods Thrifting 

[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
what goes better with the blue suede shoes: the pink peg slacks or the red blue jeans?
This raspberry beret matches the pants, or I could do the fez and switch
to the boogie shoes with the diamonds on the soles. Can I borrow your famous blue raincoat?
The cheap sunglasses I got'll accessorize with it well. And what goes better with a brand-new leopard-skin pillbox hat
than some electric boots and a mohair suit? I know those boots were made for walkin'
but honestly I prefer a hi-heel sneaker or an old brown shoe if I can't find some boxing gloves.
I feel like a Dirk wearing white socks and my Adidas But when Goody Two Shoes rocks those hot pants
it's goodbye pork pie hat, hello vicar in a tutu.
Steve Carll