Trinidad Art Night 

Let's Walk! The kick-off for Trinidad Art Nights 2024 with the Bayou Swamis with Cajun/Zydeco flavored dance at Saunders Plaza East, and The Flying Oms, an eclectic traditional and classical music duo with Rob Diggins and Jolianne Einem at Trinidad Town Hall from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Trinidad Art Gallery hosts a wine-pour with snacks as a benefit for Trinidad Coastal land Trust with featured art by ceramist Diane Sonderegger and photographer Christine Connerly. This town-wide art walk includes a variety of venues and live music, artist receptions, classes, crafts, face-painting, pop-up sales and silks or fire performances by Circus of Elements. Presented by Forbes & Associates - Sarah Corliss, sponsored by local businesses, and produced by Westhaven Center for the Arts on all last Saturdays through September. For info visit fb, trinidadartnight.com or westhavencenter.org.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Antoinette "Toni" Magyar, acrylic on canvas; Susan Mayclin Stephenson, note cards and books; Jeff Stanley, note cards and prints.

SAUNDERS PLAZA 355 Main St. Music by Bayou Swamis at Saunders Plaza East. Face painting by Jade Bamboo.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Matt Brody, acrylic paintings.

FORBES & ASSOCIATES 343 Main St. Jimmy Callian, photography. Wine and snacks.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB ROOM 409 Trinity St. Event information station and pop-up shop: art, jewelry, greeting cards, household items, lighthouse memorabilia and more. Proceeds benefit the Memorial Lighthouse Project.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Music from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by The Flying Oms.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Reception featuring Diane Sonderegger, ceramics and Christine Connerly, photography. Snacks and a wine pour to benefit Trinidad Coastal Land Trust.

TRINIDAD BAY EATERY & Gallery 607 Parker St. Amber Star, watercolors; music TBA; tasting from the orchards of Crazy River Ranch: taste ciders made by orchardist and head cider maker Jessical Lovelady and orchardist Brett Mcfarland.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Genise Smith, digital art. Wine tasting: variety of Moonstone Crossing wines; Enjoy tasting a variety, with snacks or Dick Taylor chocolates.