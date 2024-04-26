Music Tonight: Friday, April 26

click to enlarge The Scott Yoder Band plays Phatsy Kline’s on Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m.

Photo by Dave Harvey

Two great shows tonight, covering very different genres and locations for your discretion. First up at 8 p.m. at Phatsy Kline’s, you will find a line-up of garage and divine-kitsch glam rock in the form of touring act the Scott Yoder Band supported by local duo Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes, a perfect amuse-bouche for a delicious and dirty mega-sonic meal. ($5-$10 sliding scale).An hour laterwill be celebrating the return of, a legendary reggae singer for four decades running whose sound oozes with the best aspects of the Jamaican diaspora defined by the hyper-fertile New York City scene of the 1980s where she came up. Both shows offer so much I refuse to pick a favorite, and will only mention that an advance ticket will run you $25, door price is $30, and it’s all a bargain in the case of either show.