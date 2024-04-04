Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive, April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. "Among Giants," Bev Dave and Cari Feltz Abdo, oil painting, acrylic painting, mixed medium.

5TH AND D STREET THEATER 300 5th St. North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare at 8 p.m. ($20, $18 students/seniors). Tickets available at ncrt.net.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. More than 75 different local artists' paintings, drawings, sculptures and more. Featured artist Gale Schnurman, paper art.

BELLE STARR 405 2nd St. Permanent Jewelry pop-up, Adore and Joy LLC, gold, sterling silver, and enamel clasp-free jewelry. Music by Jeffrey Smoller.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Storyline," Zachary Matlock and Scotty Colin, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture.

CHANTERELLE 531 Second St. Various artists, mixed media.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Through The Barrier of Immovable Wisdom by Augustus Clark and Convergence by Moth Taylor in the Secret Show," Augustus Clark and Moth Taylor.

GOOD RELATIONS 329 Second St. Christopher Demise, mixed media.

HISTORIC EAGLE HOUSE 129 Second St. Monica Star, mixed media, art nouveau, contemporary, surrealism, transcendental/spiritual. Concert: "Us Blues," Cold Blue Water, Grateful Getdown, MSB, Naive Melodies and more. Concert starts at 9 p.m. ($10).

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "Guardians: Spirits of Protection," Ann Savageau, mixed-media. Knight Gallery: "The Art of Getting Lost," Shawn Gould. Anderson Gallery: Works by the 2024 BFA cohort of Cal Poly Humboldt. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Work by Humboldt County artists.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Noelle Cox, oils and gold leaf. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

HUMBOLDT YOGA 216 J St. "Meditations on Earth Studio Earthen Furrow," Morgen Maier, paintings. Humboldt Yoga Six Year Anniversary Party.

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. "Outdoor Bonanza," WIlder With Farms, Lisa Schiller and Mimi Vega, textile, air plants to tie dye, jams and crafts.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

LIVING DOLL VINTAGE BOUTIQUE 226 F St. "Spring has Sprung," fashion show.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Penny Nausin, oil painting, acrylic painting, mixed media. Music by Bruce Taylor.

MAKER'S APRON CREATIVE REUSE 317 E St. Little Wildflower Gallery and Fairy Crafts, mixed media, free drop-in crafting.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists and mored.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. "Happy Fish," Eric Riesenberger, painted wood fish sculptures. Plus photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, mixed medium, jewelry, ceramics, wood sculptures. Live music TBA.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

OTTO + OLIVE 117 F St. Nina Chadwick.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. "SynchroMystic Live Painting & Showcase," Roman Villagrana, acrylic painting, drawings, mixed media, performance.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Hosting the 66th annual Spring Exhibition, a judged show. Music by Ron Hoenig.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos play. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Slide.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROMANO GABRIEL SCULPTURE GARDEN Second St. between D and E streets. Lost Coast Flow Fusion, fire flow performance. Shows at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. John T. Aquino.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band 8 to 11 p.m., ages 21+ only. No cover.

TIDAL GALLERY 339 Second St. Keith Schneider and Gabe Schneider, artwork, soft opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

TULIP 128 E. St. "Green Acres Embroidery," Mara Green, jewelry.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Sky Fruits and Flower Falls," Blake Reagan, acrylic painting.

ZENO'S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B Aaron Nutting, acrylic painting, mixed media. Zeno's Curious Goods Second Anniversary Party: oddities raffle and other surprises.