Blue Lake Celebrates Joan Schirle Day

The city of Blue Lake celebrates the late Joan Schirle, award-winning and beloved theater pioneer and founding artistic director of Dell’Arte International, on Sunday, Feb. 4. Events for Joan Schirle Day (as proclaimed by the city in November of 2023) include breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at Mad River Grange, Joan Schirle videos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dell'Arte, lantern making from noon to 1 p.m. at Dell'Arte, a parade to her gravesite from 1 to 2 p.m., drinks at the
Logger Bar at 2 p.m., and a bonfire at the grange at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 3, there will be a 1 p.m. remastered video showing of Bird of the Inner Eye, based on the life of local artist Morris Graves, with libretto by Schirle and musical score by Gina Leishman at Arcata Playhouse (free).