Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Posted By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM

We’re making up for two ghost days this week with yet another double-booked night of fun. First up at 7 p.m., Huckleberry Flint is putting on its popular Winter/Christmas show at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts. As in seasons past, this one is at a very real risk of selling out, so if you want to be in that number, hit up the venue’s website for tickets ASAP. The pricing goes as follows: $25-$35 general admission, $18 for children under 12. An hour later in Blue Lake, the Logger Bar is unfortunately not hosting Barn Fire tonight, but everyone has made more than good on that honky tonk cancelation by scaring up a trio of talent. The aforementioned band’s head honcho Turtle Goodwater will be picking and singing with Ruby Ruth George and Mike Frazier. This is going to be a good time and there’s no cover at the door, so no excuse not to tip your bartenders and musicians.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

