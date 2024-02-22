Thursday, February 22, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 22
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 9:08 AM
If you’ve got the itch for something lively to brighten your night as the winter begins its landing into spring, you might want to check out the Basement
tonight at 8 p.m. There you will find the Elderberry Rust String Band
playing the kind of bluegrass and Americana music made to stoke the fires and get the sap flowing. No cover at the door, but consider bringing some bucks for the band and the bar.
Tags: Elderberry Rust String Band, the Basement Arcata, bluegrass and Americana music, Image