Thursday, February 22, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 22

Posted By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 9:08 AM

If you’ve got the itch for something lively to brighten your night as the winter begins its landing into spring, you might want to check out the Basement tonight at 8 p.m. There you will find the Elderberry Rust String Band playing the kind of bluegrass and Americana music made to stoke the fires and get the sap flowing. No cover at the door, but consider bringing some bucks for the band and the bar.
In Print This Week: Feb 22, 2024 vol XXXV issue 8
