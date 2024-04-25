A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, April 25

Posted By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 8:18 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Come on down to the Basement tonight around 8 p.m. for an evening of music courtesy of the Claire Bent Jazz Quintet. I haven’t heard this exact line-up, but I can confirm that Ms. Bent has one of the finest and most versatile voices in the local scene, capable of bringing the right stuff to anything from soul and funk to pop and jazz, and beyond. See for yourself for free in the lovely cavern beneath the Jacoby Storehouse.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 25, 2024 vol XXXV issue 17
Supreme Court Weighs Upending Homeless Protections

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation