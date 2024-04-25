Thursday, April 25, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, April 25
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 8:18 AM
Come on down to the Basement
tonight around 8 p.m.
for an evening of music courtesy of the Claire Bent Jazz Quintet
. I haven’t heard this exact line-up, but I can confirm that Ms. Bent has one of the finest and most versatile voices in the local scene, capable of bringing the right stuff to anything from soul and funk to pop and jazz, and beyond. See for yourself for free in the lovely cavern beneath the Jacoby Storehouse.
