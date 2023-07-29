Saturday, July 29, 2023
Music Today: Saturday, July 29
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jul 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Mattole Grange
in Petrolia is hosting the 30-plus annual Roll on the Mattole
festival starting at high noon
today. This fundraiser for the Honeydew Volunteer Fire Department is full of local talent, including Makenu, Alex Kent, Horse Mountain Band, Checkered Past, SoHum Girls
and Elderberry Rust String Band
. Entrance is free for kids 12 and under with an adult, and the pricing for the rest of us is as follows: $30 for adults, $25 for students and $23 for seniors. It’s up to y’all to work out where you land in that range.
