Saturday, July 29, 2023

Music

Music Today: Saturday, July 29

Posted By on Sat, Jul 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Checkered Past - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Checkered Past
The Mattole Grange in Petrolia is hosting the 30-plus annual Roll on the Mattole festival starting at high noon today. This fundraiser for the Honeydew Volunteer Fire Department is full of local talent, including Makenu, Alex Kent, Horse Mountain Band, Checkered Past, SoHum Girls and Elderberry Rust String Band. Entrance is free for kids 12 and under with an adult, and the pricing for the rest of us is as follows: $30 for adults, $25 for students and $23 for seniors. It’s up to y’all to work out where you land in that range. 
