A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, April 24

Posted By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Speaking of hip hop (and for that matter, an organic, career-length artistic celebration of the fun side of weed) Houston’s screwball master MC, guest star and laid back producer Devin the Dude is posting up at Humbrews tonight at 9 p.m. on a stop on his Whole New Ballroom tour. He might be a few days late for 4/20, but I have no doubt the vibe won’t be affected in the slightest, and, although it’s easy to over-simplify his act as a rolling carnival of High Times, the Dude has got effortless flow rolling over a production style that is deceptively brilliant in its underlying smokescreen groove. He’s a peer-respected icon at the top of a game he helped develop over decades ($25).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Devin The Dude, Humbrews

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 18, 2024 vol XXXV issue 16
Seeking Salvation

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation