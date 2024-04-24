Music Tonight: Wednesday, April 24

Speaking of hip hop (and for that matter, an organic, career-length artistic celebration of the fun side of weed) Houston’s screwball master MC, guest star and laid back produceris posting up attonight aton a stop on his Whole New Ballroom tour. He might be a few days late for 4/20, but I have no doubt the vibe won’t be affected in the slightest, and, although it’s easy to over-simplify his act as a rolling carnival of High Times, the Dude has got effortless flow rolling over a production style that is deceptively brilliant in its underlying smokescreen groove. He’s a peer-respected icon at the top of a game he helped develop over decades ($25).