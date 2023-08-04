Friday, August 4, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 4
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
The Miniplex
presents the return of one-of-a-kind cosmic puppeteer, musical act and alumnus of Tim and Eric’s Awesome Show
, David Liebe Hart
. I can’t do much justice to the man that Googling his clips won’t do better, so all you need to know is that the show is 8 p.m.
, the opening act is DJ 0.000001
, aka nyege nyege
, and tickets are $15, $10 advance.
Tags: Miniplex, David Liebe Hart, DJ 0.000001, nyege nyege, Image