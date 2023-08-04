A+E

Friday, August 4, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 4

Posted By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Miniplex presents the return of one-of-a-kind cosmic puppeteer, musical act and alumnus of Tim and Eric’s Awesome Show, David Liebe Hart. I can’t do much justice to the man that Googling his clips won’t do better, so all you need to know is that the show is 8 p.m., the opening act is DJ 0.000001, aka nyege nyege, and tickets are $15, $10 advance.
