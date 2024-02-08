Thursday, February 8, 2024
Redwood Curtain's Hurricane Diane Opens Friday
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM
Hurricane Diane
, Redwood Curtain Theatre
's first show at the newly minted 5th and D Street Theater
(300 Fifth St., Eureka), opens this weekend, with shows Friday, Feb. 9
, and Saturday, Feb. 10
, at 8 p.m.
, and Sunday, Feb. 11
, at 2 p.m.
($20, $18 seniors/students). Madeleine George's Obie-winning play tells the tale of Diane, a charismatic permaculture gardener who harbors a secret identity: She is actually the Greek god Dionysus. Diane has returned to the modern world to gather mortal followers — starting with four suburban New Jersey housewives — and restore the Earth to its natural state. Tickets at redwoodcurtain.com
. Runs through March 3.
