Redwood Curtain's Hurricane Diane Opens Friday

Natasha White (l), and Peggy Metzger (r) in Hurricane Diane

's first show at the newly minted(300 Fifth St., Eureka), opens this weekend, with shows, and, at, and, at($20, $18 seniors/students). Madeleine George's Obie-winning play tells the tale of Diane, a charismatic permaculture gardener who harbors a secret identity: She is actually the Greek god Dionysus. Diane has returned to the modern world to gather mortal followers — starting with four suburban New Jersey housewives — and restore the Earth to its natural state. Tickets at redwoodcurtain.com . Runs through March 3.