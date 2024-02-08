A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Redwood Curtain's Hurricane Diane Opens Friday

Posted By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM

Hurricane Diane, Redwood Curtain Theatre's first show at the newly minted 5th and D Street Theater (300 Fifth St., Eureka), opens this weekend, with shows Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. ($20, $18 seniors/students). Madeleine George's Obie-winning play tells the tale of Diane, a charismatic permaculture gardener who harbors a secret identity: She is actually the Greek god Dionysus. Diane has returned to the modern world to gather mortal followers — starting with four suburban New Jersey housewives — and restore the Earth to its natural state. Tickets at redwoodcurtain.com. Runs through March 3.
click to enlarge Natasha White (l), and Peggy Metzger (r) in Hurricane Diane - PHOTO BY CALDER JOHNSON
  • Photo by Calder Johnson
  • Natasha White (l), and Peggy Metzger (r) in Hurricane Diane
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 8, 2024 vol XXXV issue 6
Guaranteed Income

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation