Humboldt Marble Weekend Clicks Off Tonight

Humboldt Marble Weekend, Feb. 9-11, brings together artists and collectors to celebrate contemporary marbles and marble hunting. Festivities kick off Friday, Feb. 9, with the Marble Makers Ball at the Glass Garage (215 C St., Eureka), where more than 20 glass artists will collaboratively create a marble to be exhibited at the Clarke Historical Museum, and attendees can enjoy a vegetarian chili feed and beverages for purchase (free admission). Activities continue Feb. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building ($5, free for 12 and under) with glassblowing demonstrations, meet the marble makers, see glass art and more. The fun culminates on Sunday, Feb. 11 with a 50-marble token and scavenger hunt valued at over $10,000 starting at noon at Clarke Plaza.
The whole weekend is a perfect outing for families. Find more details at humboldtmarbleweekend.com.