Arts! Arcata 

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. Homeboldt: pop-up market featuring more than 10 local artisans; DJ Kreepeo; live tailoring/ custom beanies in-house; food by Plaza Grill and the Ville CO; drinks upstairs. The Rocking Horse: Kids Kraft Korner with a family-friendly Valentine's theme and Callie Maple Collection showcasing self-care products.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. Colleen Hole, glass art and John Wesa, serigraphy.

REDWOOD RAKS 824 L St Suite 16. Jade Studio: Ice-dye mandals, Devora of Rainbow Goddess Tie Dyes; Salsa Class at 6 p.m.; beginner's bachata class at 7 p.m.

EXIT THEATER 890 G St. Performance of Potato Gumbo by Jean Ciampi at 7 p.m.

THE FIRE ARTS CENTER 520 S. G St. Opening reception for the Fire Arts gallery exhibition of new work by Jane Higley and pre-Colombian pottery class members.

ELEMENTAL REAL ESTATE AND DESIGN 1101 H St., Suite 2. Drinks; music by Errol Previde and Nick Talvola.

JUJUBEES CHILDREN STORE 853 H St. SynchroMystic, paintings and drawings.

PEACHES AND PEARLS 853 H St. First anniversary celebration; burlesque performers Duchess, Spooky Spice, Baby Fontaine and Petite Felicite modeling in the windows.

OUTER SPACE ARCATA 837 H St. Performance by Rad Bromance 6:30 to 9 p.m.