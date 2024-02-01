Thursday, February 1, 2024
Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo Opens Tomorrow at BLC
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM
- Photo by Mark Larson
- 2019 Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo
The Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo
takes over Blue Lake Casino & Hotel
, Feb. 2-4
, featuring tattoos, contests, live entertainment and vendors. Open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., this weekend of artistic expression is your chance to see an array of artists at work, enjoy shows and shop vendor booths. And maybe take a stab at finding your next ink addition. Must be 18 or older for tattoos, and at least 16 (with parent/guardian) for piercings.
