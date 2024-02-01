A+E

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo Opens Tomorrow at BLC

Posted By on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge 2019 Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo - PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
  • 2019 Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo
The Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo takes over Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, Feb. 2-4, featuring tattoos, contests, live entertainment and vendors. Open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., this weekend of artistic expression is your chance to see an array of artists at work, enjoy shows and shop vendor booths. And maybe take a stab at finding your next ink addition. Must be 18 or older for tattoos, and at least 16 (with parent/guardian) for piercings.
