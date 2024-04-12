A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 12, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, April 12

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Sara Milonovich performs with Greg Anderson at the Arcata Playhouse on Friday, April - 12, at 8 p.m. - PHOTO BY ARIUS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Arius Photography
  • Sara Milonovich performs with Greg Anderson at the Arcata Playhouse on Friday, April12, at 8 p.m.
I really don’t want to write about the pandemic, so I’ll just say that 2021 was a heavy time for this beat, and the only real moment of grace came when the fever broke a bit in November and I was able to slink out of hiding to catch and review my first live show in ages. What luck it was that the one I landed at was the work of fiddler, singer and songwriter Sara Milonovich and her guitar accompanist Greg Anderson, a duo whose music I was completely unfamiliar with prior to that gig. What followed was a night of folk and bluegrass rapture with the beauty of a Hudson River Valley sunset, all tethered to the earth by Milonovich’s fun stage banter about casual things like gentrification, murder ballads, and the perils of river log riding. Every so often you walk into one of these mystery shows and get treated to the business end of a great time. This was one of those shows. The duo is returning to the scene of the action at the Arcata Playhouse tonight at 8 p.m., where I guarantee that if you have even a sprout of affection for this kind of
thing, it will grow into a big and mighty memory under tonight’s stage lights ($20).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 11, 2024 vol XXXV issue 15
The Green Issue 24

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation