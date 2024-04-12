Music Tonight: Friday, April 12

click to enlarge Photo by Arius Photography

Sara Milonovich performs with Greg Anderson at the Arcata Playhouse on Friday, April12, at 8 p.m.

I really don’t want to write about the pandemic, so I’ll just say that 2021 was a heavy time for this beat, and the only real moment of grace came when the fever broke a bit in November and I was able to slink out of hiding to catch and review my first live show in ages. What luck it was that the one I landed at was the work of fiddler, singer and songwriterand her guitar accompanist, a duo whose music I was completely unfamiliar with prior to that gig. What followed was a night of folk and bluegrass rapture with the beauty of a Hudson River Valley sunset, all tethered to the earth by Milonovich’s fun stage banter about casual things like gentrification, murder ballads, and the perils of river log riding. Every so often you walk into one of these mystery shows and get treated to the business end of a great time. This was one of those shows. The duo is returning to the scene of the action at thetonight at, where I guarantee that if you have even a sprout of affection for this kind ofthing, it will grow into a big and mighty memory under tonight’s stage lights ($20).