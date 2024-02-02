A+E

Friday, February 2, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, Feb. 2

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs are one of the finest country acts on the West Coast, with a repertoire of covers and originals that walk the line of classy, sassy and old time fun. I’ve always enjoyed this group, so I was pleased as punch to see a stopover on their tour tonight at the Siren’s Song Tavern. Local surf rock trio The Starhoppers will be warming things up, so this is going to be a double treat. I have a start time of 8 p.m., but no confirmation on a door price as of press time, so bring at least $20 and grab a bevvie with the change.
The Starhoppers
  • courtesy of the band
  • The Starhoppers
