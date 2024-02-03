A+E

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 3

Posted By on Sat, Feb 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM

David Ambrosio is a New York City bassist at the helm of a group called Civil Disobedience, which is a quintet dedicated to playing the politically charged music of the 1960s from noted jazz label Blue Note Records. These pieces are steeped in the battles and political incursions of its tumultuous birth decade, with the band dipping into the work of composers like Bobby Hutcherson and Joe Chambers. It was an era between bop, cool jazz and fusion, with its pioneers creating sounds as revolutionary as the social change in the streets and newsprint. Tonight you can catch the band and this program at the Arcata Playhouse, as part of the Redwood Jazz Alliance’s show offerings. 8 p.m. ($20 general, $15 student and seniors).
