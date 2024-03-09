Music Tonight: Saturday, March 9

click to enlarge Photo by Linda Cunningham, courtesy of the artists

Altan plays the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

There are two world-class, world music ensembles available at your pleasure tonight atbut, due to the nature of time and space in our particular reality, you will have to decide which one fits your tastes better. Over at the, as a part of the tail-end of the Zero to Fierce Festival, you will find the Balkan women’s group, whose bright costumes weave into the incredible harmonies found in their source material, which includes everything from dances to dirges from one of the most culturally diverse regions of the planet ($25).Meanwhile, at the, Ireland’s international ambassadors of native folk music,, will be putting on a show in promotion of its latest record Donegal, named after the band’s county of origin, as well as the style of music they play. Regarded as one of the country’s finest musical exports since its inception in 1987, Altan has weathered steady touring, loss and the vicious nature of the music industry to remain a favorite for fans of Irish music worldwide ($35, $30 advance, $10 Cal Poly Humboldt students).