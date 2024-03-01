Friday, March 1, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, March 1
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM
It’s the first night of the eighth annual Zero to Fierce Festival
, with events generally centered around the Arcata Playhouse
and the Exit Theatre. Tonight’s soiree sees an art gallery pop-up in the front of the Playhouse called the Womxn’s Art Show, and features an all-ages and multimedia format. DJ Dastbunny
provides the sonic ambience and, while tonight’s 6 p.m.
opening is free, the entire catalog of events from today to the closing on March 10 can be accessed with a festival pass purchased for $250. Tickets to specific individual events may also be purchased separately.
Tags: Zero to Fierce Festival, Arcata Playhouse, DJ Dastbunny, Image