A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Fun

Stand-up Comedy Workshop at Savage Henry

Posted By on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Think you’ve got the stuff to be a stand-up comic? Are your friends always saying you should take that schtick on the road? Check out the Stand-up Comedy Workshop, Sundays, 7 to 8 p.m. at Savage Henry Comedy Club (free, donations accepted). Local stand-up comic Jessica Grant leads the workshops that are open to anyone interested in performing stand-up comedy. Drop-ins and drop-outs welcome.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 5
Hospitals Are Struggling to Meet Earthquake Safety Deadline

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation