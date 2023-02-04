Saturday, February 4, 2023
Stand-up Comedy Workshop at Savage Henry
By Kali Cozyris
on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM
Think you’ve got the stuff to be a stand-up comic? Are your friends always saying you should take that schtick on the road? Check out the Stand-up Comedy Workshop
, Sundays
, 7 to 8 p.m.
at Savage Henry Comedy Club
(free, donations accepted). Local stand-up comic Jessica Grant leads the workshops that are open to anyone interested in performing stand-up comedy. Drop-ins and drop-outs welcome.
