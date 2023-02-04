A+E

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 4

Posted By on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Greybush - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • Greybush
Local metal mavens Greybush are filming a music video at RampArt skatepark starting at 5 p.m. It’s $12 to get in, $5 if you are participating in the shoot, and a deal either way, as this will be another skatepark manifest, featuring War Möth, Flub, Bloodspire and Wastewalker. Having gone to last weekend’s heavy shindig at the ramps, I can heartily endorse this one.
