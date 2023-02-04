Saturday, February 4, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 4
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
courtesy of the band
-
Greybush
Local metal mavens Greybush
are filming a music video at RampArt skatepark
starting at 5 p.m.
It’s $12 to get in, $5 if you are participating in the shoot, and a deal either way, as this will be another skatepark manifest, featuring War Möth, Flub, Bloodspire
and Wastewalker
. Having gone to last weekend’s heavy shindig at the ramps, I can heartily endorse this one.
