Sunday, February 5, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, Feb. 5
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Feb 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Icarus & Suns
There’s a very fun one happening over at the Siren’s Song Tavern
tonight. Portland’s Sweet N’ Juicy
is a trio of funk musicians who dress up like fruit and play danceable, light-hearted jams, the humor of which often belies the casually sharp musicianship on display. Joining in the fiesta is Icarus & Suns
, one of my favorite local acts by a wide mile. Eights are your lucky number tonight, as in “time of show and dollars needed to get in the door.”
