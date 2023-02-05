A+E

Archives | RSS

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Feb. 5

Posted By on Sun, Feb 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Icarus & Suns - COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Courtesy of the artists
  • Icarus & Suns
There’s a very fun one happening over at the Siren’s Song Tavern tonight. Portland’s Sweet N’ Juicy is a trio of funk musicians who dress up like fruit and play danceable, light-hearted jams, the humor of which often belies the casually sharp musicianship on display. Joining in the fiesta is Icarus & Suns, one of my favorite local acts by a wide mile. Eights are your lucky number tonight, as in “time of show and dollars needed to get in the door.”
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 5
Hospitals Are Struggling to Meet Earthquake Safety Deadline

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation