Monday, March 18, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, March 18
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Savage Henry Comedy Club
is hosting another Metal Monday and tonight’s line-up has a distinct grind flavor, so fans of extreme noise and outer-reach sounds should prick up your ears. Our scene will be represented by Malicious Algorithm
and Sadistic Hallucinations
, while Seattle is sending some rotten sonic spores in the form of the bands Rat King, Re-Buried
and Isenordal
. As is generally the case, it’s a $5-$10 sliding scale cover and all-ages, so bring an appropriate I.D. to drink.
Tags: Savage Henry Comedy Club, metal night, Malicious Algorithm, Sadistic Hallucinations, Rat King, Re-Buried, Isenordal, Image