A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, March 18, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, March 18

Posted By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Savage Henry Comedy Club is hosting another Metal Monday and tonight’s line-up has a distinct grind flavor, so fans of extreme noise and outer-reach sounds should prick up your ears. Our scene will be represented by Malicious Algorithm and Sadistic Hallucinations, while Seattle is sending some rotten sonic spores in the form of the bands Rat King, Re-Buried and Isenordal. As is generally the case, it’s a $5-$10 sliding scale cover and all-ages, so bring an appropriate I.D. to drink.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 14, 2024 vol XXXV issue 11
The Cannabis Issue 2024

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation