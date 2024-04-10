A+E

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, April 10

Posted By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Regular readers know all about the beloved Metal Mondays at Savage Henry Comedy Club — and now the venue is expanding that general concept with Music Wednesday. Today’s offering is advertised as a post-industrial gig, with Mnemonic Pulse (and others) providing the tunes. As with the Monday slot, music starts at 7 p.m., and it’s a sliding scale $5-$10 to get inside. 
