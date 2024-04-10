Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, April 10
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Regular readers know all about the beloved Metal Mondays at Savage Henry Comedy Club
— and now the venue is expanding that general concept with Music Wednesday. Today’s offering is advertised as a post-industrial gig, with Mnemonic Pulse
(and others) providing the tunes. As with the Monday slot, music starts at 7 p.m.
, and it’s a sliding scale $5-$10 to get inside.
