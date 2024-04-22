Monday, April 22, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, April 22
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The calendar marks the onward tapping of time, and once again the first days of the working week is capped off with a 7 p.m. installment of Metal Mondays at Savage Henry Comedy Club
. Tonight’s fare includes two Midwestern touring bands, Cincinnati’s power-violence crew Slut Bomb
and noise violence mercenaries Blackwater Snipers
from Chicago. Local heavy hitters Malicious Algorithm
and Brain Dead Rejects will bring it on as well ($5-$10 sliding scale).
