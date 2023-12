Zoo and Sky Walk All Lit Up for the Holidays

click to enlarge Courtesy Sequoia Park Zoo and Foundation

Illuminated Redwood Sky Walk at Sequoia Park Zoo

Let there be lights! About 16,000 of them. And let those lights illuminate pathways and theatat the inaugural, happening, andfrom(and continuing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Jan. 4) for just $4. Enjoy the dazzling lights, Santa, treats from the Ecos Cafe and signature libations poured by the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation. On Sunday, there will be a special First 5 California Stroller Night where families can experience the fun on the Zoo grounds and the Redwood Sky Walk from the comfort of approved strollers. Please contact Ashley Osia at (707) 442-5649 ext. 203 or [email protected] for details on Stroller Night.