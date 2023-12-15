A+E

Friday, December 15, 2023

Zoo and Sky Walk All Lit Up for the Holidays

Posted By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Illuminated Redwood Sky Walk at Sequoia Park Zoo - COURTESY SEQUOIA PARK ZOO AND FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy Sequoia Park Zoo and Foundation
  • Illuminated Redwood Sky Walk at Sequoia Park Zoo
Let there be lights! About 16,000 of them. And let those lights illuminate pathways and the Sky Walk at Sequoia Park Zoo at the inaugural Zoo Lights: Holiday Extravaganza, happening Friday, Dec. 15, Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. (and continuing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Jan. 4) for just $4. Enjoy the dazzling lights, Santa, treats from the Ecos Cafe and signature libations poured by the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation. On Sunday, there will be a special First 5 California Stroller Night where families can experience the fun on the Zoo grounds and the Redwood Sky Walk from the comfort of approved strollers. Please contact Ashley Osia at (707) 442-5649 ext. 203 or [email protected] for details on Stroller Night.
