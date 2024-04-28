A+E

Archives | RSS

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, April 28

Posted By on Sun, Apr 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The California Honeydrops are a former busking band from the Bay Area who have that has climbed out of the spawning staircase of public space and transportation performances that gave us such greats as the Violent Femmes and Gogol Bordello. Long away from those days and well-adjusted to larger venues, the band still brings its harmonic gut-bucket blues and soul  roots sound to the stage every night. Tonight’s venue is Arcata Theatre Lounge, the door time is 8 p.m., and $40 gets you inside, with a $100 VIP upgrade available for the deep fans.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Speaking of The California Honeydrops, Arcata Theatre Lounge

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 25, 2024 vol XXXV issue 17
Supreme Court Weighs Upending Homeless Protections

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation