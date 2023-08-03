News

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Zoo's Yearling Bears are Branching Out

Posted By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge Noni and Tule climb a tree in their habitat. - COURTESY OF THE SEQUOIA PARK ZOO
  • Courtesy of the Sequoia Park Zoo
  • Noni and Tule climb a tree in their habitat.
Two yearling black bears that arrived at the Sequoia Park Zoo in May after being orphaned in the wild are now roaming beyond the enclosure area they occupied during a standard quarantine period and will become more easily visible to visitors.

"Noni and Tule are showing themselves to be naturally curious, playful, and highly motivated by enrichment toys and food — all of which are positive signs for our animals and staff," Sequoia Park Zoo Animal Curator Amanda Auston said in a news release.

Tule — a boy —and Noni — a girl — were rescued separately last year by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care but have been raised together and are bonded. They are now at the age when they would be separating from their mother.

Noni weighed just 6.5 pounds when she was found in April of 2022 in the Oak Run area of Shasta County, while Tule was a mere 3.7 pounds and just a few weeks old when he was discovered a month later on the Tule River Nation Reservation in Tulare County.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife determined the two bears were not able to be released, leading to their placement in the zoo’s new Bear and Coyote exhibit area, which is being developed in partnership with the Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria.

The zoo notes in the release that the bears will be able to "decide whether they want to forage through the habitat, play in the patio, or nap in an indoor den throughout the day" and depending on what they choose "they might not always be visible to guests."

There are vantage points on the Redwood Sky Walk to observe the bears as well as the boardwalk, according to the release, which reminds visitors to be “quiet, calm, and respectful when viewing the bears, which will help the animals adapt to the new space successfully and with minimal stress.”
Find the zoo release below:
American black bears Noni and Tule arrived at the Sequoia Park Zoo in late May, and guests have been able to catch glimpses of them in their covered patio while they adjusted to their new home at the zoo.

Now that the official quarantine period is complete, an industry standard across facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Noni and Tule will be more visible to guests as they begin to explore the west area of their new habitat.

This dynamic space, affectionately called the bears’ “backyard,” includes snags for climbing, logs for play and foraging, and a variety of native berries to eat.

“Noni and Tule are showing themselves to be naturally curious, playful, and highly motivated by enrichment toys and food - all of which are positive signs for our animals and staff,” said Sequoia Park Zoo Animal Curator Amanda Auston. “We look forward to sharing updates as Noni and Tule thrive and grow with us.”

As cubs, Noni and Tule were found orphaned in the wild and taken to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) for rehabilitation. Although unrelated, the cubs bonded during their time at the care center and were often seen wrestling, chasing, and socializing with each other on the LTWC webcam.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife evaluated the bears and determined that they were unable to be released, and it was decided that Noni and Tule would make the move to Sequoia Park Zoo. Visitors can observe Noni and Tule from the guest boardwalk or look down on the new habitat from vantage points on the Redwood Sky Walk. The public is reminded to be quiet, calm, and respectful when viewing the bears, which will help the animals adapt to the new space successfully and with minimal stress.

Animals at Sequoia Park Zoo have many opportunities to demonstrate a full range of natural behaviors and incredible adaptations, and the bears decide whether they want to forage through the habitat, play in the patio, or nap in an indoor den throughout the day. Depending on where they choose to be, they might not always be visible to guests.

Visitors to the Sequoia Park Zoo are encouraged to check the posted schedule upon arrival for more information on animal feedings and zookeeper talks.

One ticket provides access to both the Sequoia Park Zoo and the popular Redwood Sky Walk experience. More information, including ticket pricing and hours of operation, is available at sequoiaparkzoo.net. 
Kimberly Wear
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

