Zoo's Yearling Bears are Branching Out

American black bears Noni and Tule arrived at the Sequoia Park Zoo in late May, and guests have been able to catch glimpses of them in their covered patio while they adjusted to their new home at the zoo.



Now that the official quarantine period is complete, an industry standard across facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Noni and Tule will be more visible to guests as they begin to explore the west area of their new habitat.



This dynamic space, affectionately called the bears’ “backyard,” includes snags for climbing, logs for play and foraging, and a variety of native berries to eat.



“Noni and Tule are showing themselves to be naturally curious, playful, and highly motivated by enrichment toys and food - all of which are positive signs for our animals and staff,” said Sequoia Park Zoo Animal Curator Amanda Auston. “We look forward to sharing updates as Noni and Tule thrive and grow with us.”



As cubs, Noni and Tule were found orphaned in the wild and taken to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) for rehabilitation. Although unrelated, the cubs bonded during their time at the care center and were often seen wrestling, chasing, and socializing with each other on the LTWC webcam.



California Department of Fish and Wildlife evaluated the bears and determined that they were unable to be released, and it was decided that Noni and Tule would make the move to Sequoia Park Zoo. Visitors can observe Noni and Tule from the guest boardwalk or look down on the new habitat from vantage points on the Redwood Sky Walk. The public is reminded to be quiet, calm, and respectful when viewing the bears, which will help the animals adapt to the new space successfully and with minimal stress.



Animals at Sequoia Park Zoo have many opportunities to demonstrate a full range of natural behaviors and incredible adaptations, and the bears decide whether they want to forage through the habitat, play in the patio, or nap in an indoor den throughout the day. Depending on where they choose to be, they might not always be visible to guests.



Visitors to the Sequoia Park Zoo are encouraged to check the posted schedule upon arrival for more information on animal feedings and zookeeper talks.



One ticket provides access to both the Sequoia Park Zoo and the popular Redwood Sky Walk experience. More information, including ticket pricing and hours of operation, is available at sequoiaparkzoo.net.