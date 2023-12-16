Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 16

Two shows tonight because things thin out a bit later on in the column, so I’m packing more options on the weekend. However, these are a toss up, happening at roughly the same time in two different cities, so you gotta pick one. At 6:30 p.m.
at the Arcata Theatre Lounge,
it’s Humboldt Surfrider
’s fifth anniversary Black and White Ocean night
, with a holiday raffle, photo booth, refreshments and entertainment by ska-sters Checkered Past
, cumbia group Makenu
and others. Free. Over at the Eureka Veterans Hall
(downstairs, to be specific) it’s a night of loud and heavy music, with Crescent City post-hardcore act Saint Sophie
, local punk band Brain Dead Rejects
, post-grunge noise duo Brain Dead RejectsImage Pit
and the live debut of a new group called Pit Junkies
. This all-ages show (bring I.D. to drink) starts at 7 p.m.
and costs $7. Viva.
- Photo by Mighty Mungus, courtesy of the artists
- Image Pit plays the Eureka Veterans Hall at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.