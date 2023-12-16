A+E

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 16

Posted By on Sat, Dec 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Two shows tonight because things thin out a bit later on in the column, so I’m packing more options on the weekend. However, these are a toss up, happening at roughly the same time in two different cities, so you gotta pick one. At 6:30 p.m. at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, it’s Humboldt Surfrider’s fifth anniversary Black and White Ocean night, with a holiday raffle, photo booth, refreshments and entertainment by ska-sters Checkered Past, cumbia group Makenu and others. Free. Over at the Eureka Veterans Hall (downstairs, to be specific) it’s a night of loud and heavy music, with Crescent City post-hardcore act Saint Sophie, local punk band Brain Dead Rejects, post-grunge noise duo Brain Dead RejectsImage Pit and the live debut of a new group called Pit Junkies. This all-ages show (bring I.D. to drink) starts at 7 p.m. and costs $7. Viva.
