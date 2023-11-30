News

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Animals / Community

Noni, Tule Get Out and About at the Zoo

Posted By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge Noni takes to the top of a tree earlier this year. - SEQUOIA PARK ZOO FACEBOOK PAGE
  Sequoia Park Zoo Facebook page
  • Noni takes to the top of a tree earlier this year.
Sequoia Park Zoo’s bears — Noni and Tule — are branching out into a larger area of their habitat at the facility, which is designed to mimic the natural environment with a waterfall, log structures and even more trees to climb.

Tule — a boy —and Noni — a girl — were rescued separately as cubs last year and raised together at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, where they bonded before arriving in Eureka in May after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife determined the two were not able to be released.

“It’s amazing watching them explore,” says Amanda Auston, animal curator at Sequoia Park Zoo, said in a news release. “Animal care staff will be closely monitoring them, especially over the next few days, and all signs are positive for a continued and smooth transition to the full habitat.”

According to the release, the bears began exploring the area — known as the “frontyard” — on Monday, with Noni taking straight to the trees while Tule went on the hunt for snacks amid the logs and leaves.

Tule then “tired himself out chasing Noni up the trees” and both “spent time splashing in the pond and exploring the waterfall,” the release states, noting the pair are strong swimmers.

To find out more, read the full release here.
About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

