Noni, Tule Get Out and About at the Zoo

Noni takes to the top of a tree earlier this year.
Sequoia Park Zoo’s bears — Noni and Tule — are branching out into a larger area of their habitat at the facility, which is designed to mimic the natural environment with a waterfall, log structures and even more trees to climb.
Tule — a boy —and Noni — a girl — were rescued separately as cubs last year and raised together at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, where they bonded before arriving in Eureka in May after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife determined the two were not able to be released.
“It’s amazing watching them explore,” says Amanda Auston, animal curator at Sequoia Park Zoo, said in a news release. “Animal care staff will be closely monitoring them, especially over the next few days, and all signs are positive for a continued and smooth transition to the full habitat.”
According to the release, the bears began exploring the area — known as the “frontyard” — on Monday, with Noni taking straight to the trees while Tule went on the hunt for snacks amid the logs and leaves.
Tule then “tired himself out chasing Noni up the trees” and both “spent time splashing in the pond and exploring the waterfall,” the release states, noting the pair are strong swimmers.