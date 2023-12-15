A+E

Friday, December 15, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, Dec. 15

Hot on the heels of the Hip Hop Humboldt Holiday hoedown earlier this month comes another group cypher with a lot of the same names on the marquee. This one’s at Humbrews and it comes in two stages, so listen up. 6-9 p.m. is the free all-ages Fatbol cypher. After 9:30 p.m., however, it’s $10 a head and 21 and over. The presiding DJs tonight are Goldylocks and Chill Will, and some of the rappers include Nac One, Cam Iz Dope, Kemistree, King Richard, Flo J Simpson, (my middle brother) ruffIAN and many more. This one should be fun and bring the bounce. If you’re looking for a little different kind of dance party, the Miniplex is hosting a Halloween on Christmas version of its popular Emo Night, with J.D.Garza joining DJs Immolate and Jeezyrogue. The fun starts at 9 p.m. for $10 at the door, but only $5 if you are wearing a costume, so bear that in mind.
Collin Yeo

