Eureka Theater's "Summer of Suspense" Presents The Birds

click to enlarge The Birds

One of Alfred Hitchock’s best-known films,, closes out the Summer of Suspense series that’s been playing at thethis month in honor of Hitch’s birthday. This, atcatch stars Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren (along with Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Veronica Cartwright) in this horror-thriller set in the sleepy town of Bodega Bay that inexplicably gets ravaged by malevolent birds ($10, $5 ages 12 and under). Watch the skies! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cocktails and concessions available in the lobby.