A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Cinema

Eureka Theater's "Summer of Suspense" Presents The Birds

Posted By on Sat, Aug 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge The Birds
  • The Birds
One of Alfred Hitchock’s best-known films, The Birds, closes out the Summer of Suspense series that’s been playing at the Eureka Theater this month in honor of Hitch’s birthday. This Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. catch stars Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren (along with Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Veronica Cartwright) in this horror-thriller set in the sleepy town of Bodega Bay that inexplicably gets ravaged by malevolent birds ($10, $5 ages 12 and under). Watch the skies! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cocktails and concessions available in the lobby.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 24, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 34
Not Expelled but Not Fully Welcome

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation