A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 29, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, April 29

Posted By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Metal Monday, 7 p.m., Savage Henry Comedy Club, all-ages, I.D. to drink fermented liquids, $5- $10 sliding scale at the door, and now that we’ve moved past the standard boilerplate, here comes the line-up. Locals Insomnia Syndrome, who are more metal and heavy than punk, and land speed recorders Brain Dead Rejects will join Dumpster Puppies from Crescent City, a town so depressing that it must create some good bands on the back-end of that deal. Hell, it’s worked for Eureka.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 25, 2024 vol XXXV issue 17
Supreme Court Weighs Upending Homeless Protections

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation