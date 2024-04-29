Monday, April 29, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, April 29
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Metal Monday
, 7 p.m.
, Savage Henry Comedy Club
, all-ages, I.D. to drink fermented liquids, $5- $10 sliding scale at the door, and now that we’ve moved past the standard boilerplate, here comes the line-up. Locals Insomnia Syndrome
, who are more metal and heavy than punk, and land speed recorders Brain Dead Rejects
will join Dumpster Puppies
from Crescent City, a town so depressing that it must create some good bands on the back-end of that deal. Hell, it’s worked for Eureka.
