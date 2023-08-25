A+E

Friday, August 25, 2023

19th Annual Hops in Humboldt

Posted By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Raise your commemorative glasses: Hops in Humboldt is back for its 19th round, Saturday, Aug. 26, at Rohner Park ($50 general, $75 VIP, $25 designated driver). Spend the afternoon enjoying unlimited samples of micro-brews from more than 35 breweries, listening to live music, and checking out all the art and craft vendors. The suds fest is not only a fun day for beer lovers, it’s also a community lifeline that gives back to schools, youth groups, senior services, drug and alcohol prevention, and community projects through a multitude of grants. Naturally, Hops is a 21-and-over event with ID required at the gate.
