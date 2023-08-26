Saturday, August 26, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 26
By Collin Yeo
Aug 26, 2023
The Critics
It’s local rock night at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
, with a trio of homegrown talent scorching the stage. Starting at 7 p.m.
, you will find Phosphorus
(hence the scorching reference), Drastic Gnarly’s
, and the young upstart winners of 2023 Fernstock, The Critics
. All of this music for the low price of $10, and half that if you buy in advance. That’s what a burgeoning music scene is all about.
