Saturday, August 26, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 26

Posted By on Sat, Aug 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge The Critics - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • The Critics
It’s local rock night at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, with a trio of homegrown talent scorching the stage. Starting at 7 p.m., you will find Phosphorus (hence the scorching reference), Drastic Gnarly’s, and the young upstart winners of 2023 Fernstock, The Critics. All of this music for the low price of $10, and half that if you buy in advance. That’s what a burgeoning music scene is all about.
