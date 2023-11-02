Thursday, November 2, 2023
1919 Version of The Valley of the Giants Showing at Eureka Theater
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM
Here’s a treat for movie buffs and fans of local history. The original 1919 version of the film The Valley of the Giants
, which was filmed on location in Humboldt County and lost for 90 years, is showing now in Eureka for the first time since 1919 at the Eureka Theater, Friday, Nov. 3
, and Saturday, Nov. 4
, at 7:30 p.m.
($20). There will be a live music score and sound effects performed by SqueezeBug. The special showing is a benefit for the Eureka Heritage Society.
