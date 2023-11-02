A+E

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Cinema

1919 Version of The Valley of the Giants Showing at Eureka Theater

Posted By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM

Here’s a treat for movie buffs and fans of local history. The original 1919 version of the film The Valley of the Giants, which was filmed on location in Humboldt County and lost for 90 years, is showing now in Eureka for the first time since 1919 at the Eureka Theater, Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. ($20). There will be a live music score and sound effects performed by SqueezeBug. The special showing is a benefit for the Eureka Heritage Society.
the_valley_of_the_giants_1919_poster.jpg
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

