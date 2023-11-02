1919 Version of The Valley of the Giants Showing at Eureka Theater

Here’s a treat for movie buffs and fans of local history. The original 1919 version of the film, which was filmed on location in Humboldt County and lost for 90 years, is showing now in Eureka for the first time since 1919 at the, and, at($20). There will be a live music score and sound effects performed by SqueezeBug. The special showing is a benefit for the Eureka Heritage Society.