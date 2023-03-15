A+E

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Photos: Hollywood Glamour at the Eureka Theater

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 7:56 PM

The Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission’s eighth annual Oscars Red Carpet Gala hosted Humboldt's boldest looks of the weekend. Timeless, classic Hollywood silhouettes were in. From the Dior-inspired fit-and-flare dress to the Rochas mermaid gown, the fits of the evening displayed bold beading, high slits, deep forest greens, metallics and sequins. Impressive brocade blazers were a prominent choice for several gentlemen. Gold and black accessorized with vintage furs reigned supreme on the red carpet that evening. See the slideshow below for highlights.
click to enlarge Liz Wright, among the Best Dressed winners. - PHOTO BY OLIVIA GAMBINO
  • Photo by Olivia Gambino
  • Liz Wright, among the Best Dressed winners.


Partygoers were thrilled to share that they'd sourced their garments from local stores such as Living Doll Vintage, Little Shop of Hers, Shipwreck  and Blue Ox. Many ensembles were styled with eye-catching statement jewelry. Large crystals adorned choker-style necklaces and rings. Upon inquiry, most were sentimental heritage pieces from friends and family who have passed. A beautiful tribute, and a way to carry our dear ones close to our hearts.
Red Carpet Gala 2023 16 slides
By Olivia Gambino
The red carpet style was solidly rooted in themes of the past yet elevated and reclaimed for our intrepid times. The event was a wonderful time to explore personal style and couture themes in a beautiful Art-Moderne environment. Congratulations to our best-dressed winners: Liz Knight, Cee Cee 4Real, Sarah Martis, Irie Adina Loewinsohn and Danielle Tellez. The Academy Awards played on from Los Angeles, but it was a glamorous experience, right here in the heart of Eureka.    
Olivia Gambino

