Glory Days are Here Again

Summer’s unofficial kick-off starts this weekend with everyone’s favorite art-in-motion jaunt through the streets, dunes and waters of Humboldt County. Slather on the sunscreen and get ready to follow your team with the fervor of a Deadhead — the Kinetic Grand Championship is here. Start at the Arcata Plaza on Saturday, May 25, to watch the racers take off at noon, then track them as they make their way across land, sand, mud and water to reach their final destination of Ferndale’s Main Street on Monday, May 27. The event is free but spectators are encouraged to donate a little something to keep the glory rolling for years to come. Visit kineticgrandchampionship.com to find out more about the race and how to donate.