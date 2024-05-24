A+E

Friday, May 24, 2024

Glory Days are Here Again

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM

Summer’s unofficial kick-off starts this weekend with everyone’s favorite art-in-motion jaunt through the streets, dunes and waters of Humboldt County. Slather on the sunscreen and get ready to follow your team with the fervor of a Deadhead — the Kinetic Grand Championship is here. Start at the Arcata Plaza on Saturday, May 25, to watch the racers take off at noon, then track them as they make their way across land, sand, mud and water to reach their final destination of Ferndale’s Main Street on Monday, May 27. The event is free but spectators are encouraged to donate a little something to keep the glory rolling for years to come. Visit kineticgrandchampionship.com to find out more about the race and how to donate.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

