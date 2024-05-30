First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Experience the vibrant atmosphere as galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants extend their hours for your enjoyment.

SPECIAL EVENT: Forest Moon Festival – Invading Arts Alive with businesses, organizations and pop-ups that are theming out, offering special deals and spreading the festival spirit all across the Forest Moon Universe.

SPECIAL EVENT: Black Humboldt Exhibition Opening Night Celebration – Pre-Juneteenth block party in celebration of the Juneteenth Visual Art exhibition at Los Bagels' Eureka location. Vendors, music, a bounce house and more, including a beer and wine garden.

4th STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. "Aesthetic Adventure Club," Redwood Coast Montessori High School Aesthetic Adventure Club, mixed media.

40° NORTH GALLERY 320 Second St., Suite 1C. "Monster Project 2024," 35 collaborations from nearly 70 local artists, including Blake Reagan, Ana Sofia, Patricia Sennot, Andrew Daniel and Ben Funke.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. "Get the Message," Ellen LeBel, mixed media.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Featuring Susanna Gallisdorfer, mixed media on Tyvek. The gallery highlights over 75 different local artists showing an array of work from paintings, drawings, sculptures and more.

BELLE STARR 405 Second St. "World of Sparkle," Christina Anastasia, jewelry. Jeffrey Smoller, acoustic, solo instrumental guitar

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

By Nieves :: HANDMADE NATURAL SKINCARE 308 Second St. Grand Opening in new location with music by the Mattole Mudstompers.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Mystery in the Deep," acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings and sculpture by Chris Johnson and artists from the studio and gallery, which provides an inclusive studio environment and gallery for artists of varying abilities.

CHANTERELLE 531 Second St. Various artists, mixed media.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. Kian Rad Pouyan and Sophie Crumb, drawings.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. "The Politicization of Trans Identity: An Analysis of Backlash, Scapegoating, and Dog-Whistling from Obergefell to Bostock," Loren Cannon, author, book signing.

FRIENDS OF SOUND 412 Second St. Elizabeth Gohr, photography; DJs spinning vinyl; new location celebration.

GOOD RELATIONS 329 Second St. "Jubilant Sensuality," Rachael Schleuter and Tara Shapiro, photography and acrylic painting.

HISTORICAL EAGLE HOUSE 124 C St. "Flora/Fauna & Mixed Media," Ashley Rose, mixed media. Music by Young & Lovely.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "About Color," Joan Gold, painting on paper. Knight Gallery: "Small Works," Peter Holbrook, paintings. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs and ceramics by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE CO. 526 Opera Alley. Free coffee samples. Music by the Starhoppers.

HUMBOLDT CRAFT SPIRITS Corner of Sixth and C streets. Sherry Sharp, photography, watercolors. Tastings of our Spirits will be available.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Kyra Adams, acrylic painting. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Music by Ron Honig.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 324 Second St. "Birthstone Broads," Lauren Boop, drawings.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Music by Swingo Domingo.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

MAKER'S APRON CREATIVE REUSE 317 E St. DIY Forest Moon Friend Stuffy, drop-in crafting workshop for all ages.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

THE MITCHELL GALLERY 425 Snug Alley. Featuring local women artists.

MOCA HUMBOLDT 204 Fourth St. Liz Thompson, mixed media.

5TH AND D STREET THEATER 300 Fifth St. "A New Brain," by William Finn, a Redwood Curtain production. Show starts at 8 p.m.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. "Laura Cutler Photography, Guest Artist," Laura Cutler, photography. Various artists, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, woodworking, ceramics and sculpture. Music by The EthniKs.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Moxie Saturday and Laura Keenados, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, mixed media and printmaking. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Music TBA.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. "SynchroMystic Live Painting & Showcase," Roman Villagrana, acrylic painting, drawings, mixed medium, performance.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Various artists.

REDWOOD COAST MUSEUM OF CINEMA 235 F St. Presenting the Forest Moon Festival throughout Humboldt and Del Norte Counties all weekend long.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos play. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Ukes of Hazard.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. "In Reparation of the Birdcage: a decade of Queer love and pain," Ami Campbell, gouache on canvas.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. Oil and acrylic paintings.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

SISTERS CLOTHING COLLECTIVE 328 Second St. First Covenant Church Volleyball bake sale fundraiser for equipment and floor resurfacing of the gym.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, indoors from 8 to 11 p.m. Ages 21+. No cover.

TIDAL GALLERY 339 Second St. Bob Benson, sculpture.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Ocean Vistas," Mark Dube, watercolors.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Zulu Telephone Wire Baskets from South Africa," Zulu weavers, weaving.