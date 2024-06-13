Photos: A Fairy Farewell

The fourth annual — and what looks like the final — Enchanting Fairy Festival attracted another "Frolick of Fairies" in wild and magical costumes to the Arcata Plaza on Sunday.

“The Fairy Festival has been a labor of love created by our tiny team with limited capacity,” said organizer Shoshanna about why she is stepping back. She started working at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning and finished unloading the pickup after midnight. “This community is so full of interest in this type of event and I’m confident something will emerge to replace my whimsical dream.”

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Children and adult fairies, wizards and magical creatures of all kinds participated in costume competitions for prizes at the Fairy Festival.

Her dream came to life on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m., including music and dance performances on two stages. Shoshanna began the festival with a warm welcome and then invited children and adults to participate in a Maypole Dance (a dance that proved to be a challenge). Children and adult fairies, wizards and magical creatures of all kinds participated in costume competitions for prizes. Art, face painting and food vendors and activities for children including a petting zoo filled the plaza and in the spirit of preserving our enchanted world, the Fairy Festival was again a Zero Waste event.

The late afternoon and evening entertainment included juggling, belly dancing, more live music and as the sun set, a live fire show with LoCo Flow Fusion that was interrupted briefly by police responders driving through the middle of the show.

This year’s event was a fundraiser for the Redwood Raks Collective Scholarship Fund, Northcoast Children’s Services, Wild Roots Learning Collective and Friends for Life Animal Rescue.