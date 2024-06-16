A+E

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, June 16

Posted By on Sun, Jun 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Molten plays the Shanty at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. - PHOTO BY BRIAN PRITCHARD, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Brian Pritchard, courtesy of the artists
  • Molten plays the Shanty at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.
The Shanty knows about putting on great shows largely because the good people there don’t have to, it is secondary to the function of the place as one of the best bars in California (I’m dead serious). So when there is a show happening, it’s done for all the right reasons, without the desperation of a venue undercutting the fun. Bartender Nick Nava is celebrating his 55th with a barbecue and metal show, and he wants me to tell you all about it, which I am thrilled to do. San Francisco thrashers Molten, featuring long time bay-bay scene regular, guitarist Chris
Corona, will be shredding the stage with local pit warriors Death Doula. It’s a bar-time matinee with a 4 p.m. start and no cover needed to get in on the fun. Just do me a favor: Make the birthday boy feel like a king for the day and give the musicians as good as they give back. Fun, fun, fun.
