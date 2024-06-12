Photos: Pride in Eureka

The seventh

annual Redwood Pride Summer Festival got underway Saturday morning under foggy skies with the rainbow-themed Pride Parade marching through Old Town Eureka. Redwood Pride organizer Laine Cohen led the Progress Pride flag-waving crowd of around 150 as they marched from the Adorni Center to C St. between First and Second Street Most marchers next headed for the Pride Day Festival at Jefferson Center. See the slideshow below for highlights.

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

As the fog cleared, the Day Festival included dozens of booths with Pride items, hands-on art opportunities, and a wide range of arts and food vendors, and advocacy/educational tables. An all-ages Day Show and Performance followed from 5 to 7 p.m., after a late start in an indoor setting with poor lighting at the Jefferson Community Center. The Evening Celebration and Show followed at 9 p.m. at Synapsis.

Additional Redwood Pride activities in June include the monthly Pancake Agenda Breakfast Buffet fundraiser on June 22. All proceeds go to support Pride-o-ween in Arcata. For more information visit redwoodpride.org. For the remaining June Pride events throughout Humboldt County, visit queerhumboldt.org/events-and-community-calendar.

As for the backstory on the Progress Pride flag, Gilbert Baker created the original Pride rainbow flag in 1978 that became a symbol of joy, pride and the persistence of the LGBTQ community. Pride festival participants have now begun carrying the Progress Pride Flag, created by Daniel Quasar in 2018 as a reimagined take on the traditional pride flag into a now popular symbol of intersectionality.

The Pride Progress Flag features black and brown stripes to portray marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, and blue, pink and white stripes in a chevron design on top of the rainbow colors representing trans pride (with light blue and pink for the traditional baby colors for girls and boys and white for transitioning, intersex or gender-neutral identities). The chevron shape of the stripes symbolizes an arrow moving forward but it’s positioned at the end of the flag to show more progress is needed.