Friday, June 14, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, June 14

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Outer Space is throwing a show tonight at 8 p.m., headlined by a new favorite band of mine, the funk and dance, honkin’ squawkers Hermit Crab. Also on the bill are spoken word artist Dylan Collins, dark folk act Tsunga and a performance art/electro drone group called KMRO, which stands for “Karma Means Revolutionary Overthrow.” And while that declaration seems to me to be wallowing in the contradictions of spiritual materialism more than moving in
action based on dialectical historical measures, I’m willing to keep an open mind if you are. Entrance to this all-ages, sober space show is $5-$20 but nobody will be told to scatter because of a lack of cash-ola.
