Celebrate the Fall Equinox and the Un-Damming of the Klamath at this Year's North Country Fair

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Arcata’s lively fall equinox festival thetakes place this weekend filling the plaza with happy revelers on, and, fromto(free). Celebrate the diversity of the community and season over two days with 170 art and craft vendors, local food and information booths, two parades, three stages of live music, activities for the kids and a lawn performance area. This year’s theme, “Creating the Flow,” is inspired by the un-damming of the Klamath River, truly something to celebrate. The All Species Parade takes place on Saturday, led by the Arcata Playhouse. The annual Samba Parade led by Samba da Alegria takes place on Sunday at 1 p.m. Help keep the party a zero-waste event by bringing your own pint cup for beer and a refillable water bottle.