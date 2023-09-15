A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 15, 2023

Community / Fun

Celebrate the Fall Equinox and the Un-Damming of the Klamath at this Year's North Country Fair

Posted By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
Arcata’s lively fall equinox festival the North Country Fair takes place this weekend filling the plaza with happy revelers on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (free). Celebrate the diversity of the community and season over two days with 170 art and craft vendors, local food and information booths, two parades, three stages of live music, activities for the kids and a lawn performance area. This year’s theme, “Creating the Flow,” is inspired by the un-damming of the Klamath River, truly something to celebrate. The All Species Parade takes place on Saturday, led by the Arcata Playhouse. The annual Samba Parade led by Samba da Alegria takes place on Sunday at 1 p.m. Help keep the party a zero-waste event by bringing your own pint cup for beer and a refillable water bottle.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 14, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 37
Second Chances

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation