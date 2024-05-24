A+E

Archives

Friday, May 24, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, May 24

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2024 at 9:11 AM

There are two separate local indie rock band shows tonight that are worth your time, only one of which you can choose due to both occurring at 9 p.m., and the limiting nature of the hours in our particular dimension of reality. Wild Abandon is playing a free one over at the Logger Bar if you like getting your kicks near the river. If the marshy bay is more your scene, head over to the Miniplex, where, for $5-$10 sliding scale, you can enjoy a trio of local flavors courtesy of Something Wicked, Tall Shapes and Sugar Boys. This one is louder and will run later, if those are factors in your decision- making.
