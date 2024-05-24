Music Tonight: Friday, May 24

There are two separate local indie rock band shows tonight that are worth your time, only one of which you can choose due to both occurring at 9 p.m
., and the limiting nature of the hours in our particular dimension of reality. Wild Abandon
is playing a free one over at the Logger Bar
if you like getting your kicks near the river. If the marshy bay is more your scene, head over to the Miniplex
, where, for $5-$10 sliding scale, you can enjoy a trio of local flavors courtesy of Something Wicked, Tall Shapes
and Sugar Boys
. This one is louder and will run later, if those are factors in your decision- making.
click to enlarge