Thursday, May 23, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, May 23
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 8:43 AM
It’s the warm-up to one of the most cherished long weekends of the year, and
depending on your personal calendar, this evening might even be considered a
tailgating countdown to kickoff. If you are looking for some easy fun, go check out Low Class Jazz
at the Basement
at 8 p.m.
The name really says it all, and bawdy and raucous is a pretty good aesthetic if you’re winding up for some long-haul fun (free).
Tags: Low Class Jazz, the Basement Arcata, live music, Image