A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, May 23

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 8:43 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
It’s the warm-up to one of the most cherished long weekends of the year, and
depending on your personal calendar, this evening might even be considered a
tailgating countdown to kickoff. If you are looking for some easy fun, go check out Low Class Jazz at the Basement at 8 p.m. The name really says it all, and bawdy and raucous is a pretty good aesthetic if you’re winding up for some long-haul fun (free).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 23, 2024 vol XXXV issue 21
‘Unprecedented’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation