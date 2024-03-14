A+E

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Music Tonight: Thursday, March 14

Sansfu is a portmanteau word for sans Tofu, which isn’t a menu option, but rather a reference to the members of Absynth Quartet when they are performing without the drummer (his nickname is Tofu, you see). However, the plot thickens tonight at the Basement because the group is working with some additions: new mandolin player Amanda Malachesky and star chanteuse/multi-instrumentalist Beverly Twist. I am told the musicians will be performing some old tunes from the quartet’s catalog that haven’t been dusted off in quite a while, as well as some covers by David Grisman, Tony Rice and more. 8 p.m. (free).
